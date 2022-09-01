Syra Yousuf has a talent for captivating online users.

She has the most mesmerizing pictures.

She shared glimpses into her opulent lifestyle.

Syra Yousuf, a popular model and actress in Lollywood, has a talent for captivating online users with her mesmerizing images.

The Project Ghazi actress charmed her followers and fans by sharing glimpses into her opulent lifestyle. Yousaf’s 1.8 million Instagram followers who shared the beautiful photos were overjoyed to see her dressed in traditional Indian clothing.

Posing for the camera in a stunning creamy beige gharara and shirt ensemble with floral vines embroidered with elegant scrolls of embroidery at the hem and accented with beads. The gharara was decorated with creative mirrorwork in the form of a grid pattern with floral accents. Yousuf matched it with a matching dupatta that had long pockets embellished with glittering sequins.

Syra served as the inspiration for the stunning costume for Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Yousuf did the look of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan justice.

Babar Zaheer, Syra’s cosmetics artist, also had the privilege of sharing a stunning video of her posing next to a class car.

Yousuf received praise for her flawless performance in Sinf e Aahan on the professional front. Shehroz Sabwari and the actress recently announced their split.

Netizens applauded Yousuf for letting Nooreh develop a close relationship with her stepsister Syeda Zehra, the infant daughter of Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal.

