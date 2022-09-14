Taapsee Pannu shouted at a reporter at recent event

When paparazzi mentioned her movie Dobaaraa’s poor reviews, she lashed out at them.

The OTT Play Awards 2022 were recently attended by actor Taapsee Pannu. When a paparazzi mentioned her movie Dobaaraa and informed her that the critics had given it poor reviews, she raged at them and advised them to conduct their research before asking her these questions at the red carpet media engagement.

Taapsee is heard ordering the media to “tameez nahi hai” (don’t yell) in a video that has been circulated online. When questioned by a reporter about the supposed “negative campaign” against her most recent movie, Dobaaraa, Taapsee responded, “Then you’ll claim actors have horrible manners.” She responded by asking, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?” When the journalist further tried to question her, she interrupted and said, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it).”

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative camDobaaraapaign against the film. Hearing this, Taapsee replied, “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question).” “Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat (Then these people say actors have no etiquetes, don’t shout),” Taapsee added.

One fan commented, “Sahi jawab diya (She gave the right answer).” Another one wrote, “Don’t make films if you can’t digest the reviews.” While one asked, “Why she’s always so angry?”

Dobaaraa, a time-travel-themed sci-fi thriller film directed by Anurag Kashyap, with Taapsee and Pavail Gulati in the key characters. The movie is an official Hindi translation of the Spanish thriller Mirage, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie’s audience reception has been inconsistent since its release last month. At the OTTplay Awards, Taapsee got the Best Actress prize for Haseen Dillruba.

