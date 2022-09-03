Alee Hassan Shah is a computer science graduate who has always loved performing.

Alee Hassan Shah is a novice to our industry, but he has already made a big impression thanks to his outstanding performance as police officer Talal Khan in the film Fraud. With actors like Saba Qamar, Mikal Zulfiqar, and Ahsan Khan attached to the production, Fraud has a sizable ensemble. Alee Hassan Shah has undoubtedly shown his promise and won the audience over with his persona and track, even in a project with industry heavyweights.

Alee Hassan is a computer science graduate who has always loved performing. He gave outstanding performances in the theatre and even served as president of his college’s dramatics organisation. Despite the ups and downs of life, he never lost heart for his passion. Finally, he was cast in the upcoming Green television series Serial Killer, which stars Saba Qamar in the title role. Alee received a minor role in the drama as well.

He was introduced to the producers of Fraud by Saba Qamar, who recognised his talent and helped him land such a crucial role in a major drama. Saba Qamar has undoubtedly done her part as a senior member of the industry by identifying talent and assisting in obtaining for him a platform to showcase it for a larger audience. Alee was all praise for Saba.

Young actors have repeatedly hailed Saba Qamar for being very encouraging. Even Saba’s on-screen sister Rabya Kulsoom from Fraud enjoyed working with her.

