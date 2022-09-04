Tamannaah Bhatia is all prepped to be a female bouncer on screen

Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about how she modified accent and strength for Babli Bouncer

  • The motion poster for the upcoming comic-drama “Babli Bouncer.”
  • In which actress Tamannaah Bhatia will star, was launched on Sunday.
  • The comedy-odd drama’s plot gives it strength, and the actress is excited to show it to viewers because it features the widest range of characters she has ever played.
The motion poster for the upcoming comic-drama “Babli Bouncer.” In which actress Tamannaah Bhatia will star, was launched on Sunday.
The comedy-odd drama’s plot gives it strength, and the actress is excited to show it to viewers because it features the widest range of characters she has ever played.

The comedy-drama depicts several facets of the occupation often held by men. While following the life of the titular young female bouncer.

Expressing her excitement on the poster release, the actress commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to give the audience such an unusual character play. The film’s shoot has been a hilarious experience and ‘Babli Bouncer’ is a character I have never played before.”
She added: “I was really excited to see the first look of the film. Now that Madhur Sir has announced that he is releasing it, I really can’t wait to see the reactions of the audience.”

Additionally, Abhishek Bajaj Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla have significant roles in the Madhur Bhandarkar-directed movie. On September 23, it will make its Disney+ Hotstar debut.

