Tamannaah Bhatia is “Miss B” First Baahubali, then Babli

Tamannaah Bhatia stars alongside Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in crucial parts.

Babli Bouncer will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 23.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar stated that he had only seen Baahubali before casting Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia is preparing for the imminent release of her film Babli Bouncer. Madhur Bhandarkar, the winner of the National Award for direction, is noted for developing iconic female characters and films such as Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005), and Fashion (2008). And he has continued the trend with his upcoming film Babli Bouncer, in which Tamannaah Bhatia will portray a lively, spirited, and never-before-seen female bouncer. Bhandarkar stated in a promotional interview with Pinkvilla that he had only seen Baahubali before casting Tamannaah in Babli Bouncer.

She stated, “Tamannaah wants to explore and is very hardworking. She’s immensely talented. I hadn’t seen any of her work before casting her in Babli Bouncer. I had only seen Baahubali but that also I didn’t remember since I watched it three to four years back. When I met her, I just surrendered to the vision, I just followed my instinct you know, what it is.”

Added, “And she is definitely a director’s actress and she has an amazing talent. The kind of role she has done in this movie, she has done it flawlessly. I am the kind of person who never does a workshop. I just put the person in front of the camera and I shoot. There was just one person for the dialect.”

Tamannaah stated that her existence contains an intriguing term. She stated, “There happens to be an interesting word in my life. I am Miss B, and then there was Baahubali and now it’s Babli.”

Babli Bouncer, a film produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, stars Bhatia alongside Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in crucial parts. Concept, narrative, and screenplay were written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath, and Bhandarkar. Babli Bouncer will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 23.

