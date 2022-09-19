Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer.

In preparation for the release of her forthcoming movie Babli Bouncer, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is busy. In a village full with male bodybuilder bouncers, the movie centres on a female “pehelwaan” who subsequently turns into one herself. Tamannaah will be portrayed in the movie as a witty, engaging, and never-before-seen female bouncer. The actress was also questioned about how difficult it was for her to pick up the Haryanvi dialect given that she has spent the majority of her career working in the South in a promotional interview.

Tamannaah replied saying, "It was as difficult for me to do Haryanvi as it was to do Tamil and Telugu because I am actually from Mumbai. For me, when I entered the southern film industry, I had to learn the languages because I intended on spending a lot of my life doing that. And I have very similar intentions with this because I feel like the moment you can connect the audiences with the authenticity of the language, you are likely to have a better reach into how they feel about the character. "Because that's the first kind of most obvious thing that goes out to them. So, I was very cognizant of the fact that the closer I am to the dialect and the authenticity of it, the clearer I am to get people to like Babli because the language of course is one aspect of it," she concluded.

Talking about the physical strength, Tamannaah said, "But the physical aspect being like learning how to ride a bullet was involved. I needed to learn beatboxing also. So yeah, Babli is an interesting character." Babli Bouncer, which is produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures and is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, features Bhatia as the lead and important supporting performances from Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid. Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath, and Bhandarkar wrote the idea, the narrative, and the screenplay. On September 23, Babli Bouncer will debut in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar.

