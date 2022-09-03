Tamannaah Bhatia pulls off elegancy in white and gold saree

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a stunning white and gold toned saree at the Cannes Film Festival.

She wore a green Tarun Tahiliani saree that was expertly draped.

Her statement earrings were a show stopper, and her bun was embellished with gajra.

In a stunning white and gold toned saree, actress Tamannaah Bhatia makes a compelling argument for lovely, classy clothing. The actress wore a Swan Gandhi dress with a semi-sheer pattern on it. She matched the look with a strappy gold toned blouse that beautifully suited the whole look. The lovely scallop embroidered border gave glam to the style. With a lovely bun embellished with gajra, Tamannaah chose to keep things simple, and her magnificent statement earrings were a complete show stopper. She finished the outfit with a neat bindi and her flawless makeup.

Beautiful sarees are a timeless phenomena that have mystical powers. Everyone enjoys wearing the outfit, but Tamannaah Bhatia is giving us even more reasons to flaunt the stunning silhouette. The actress made a compelling argument for the love of modernist dance moves while dressed in a luscious green saree. The actress enhanced the performance in Melbourne by dressing extravagantly, which made it appear even more vibrant. Tamannaah Bhatia wore a stunning green Tarun Tahiliani saree that was expertly draped, along with a provocative cut-out blouse.

Take a look:

The gorgeous saree was just too amazing! She undoubtedly set some early holiday fashion goals for us with her stunning appearance. Her decision to wear modern yet distinctive earrings was perfect, and she completed the ensemble with a stunning bun.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia never misses an opportunity to make a statement, and while she was at Cannes, the actress made sure to wow the crowd with some amazing outfit choices. She once more had us all in awe with her stunning modernistic saree ensemble. The actress was standing all nice and beautiful while wearing an Amit Aggarwal outfit.

