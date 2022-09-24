Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Advertisement
  • Mareeha rose to stardom thanks to the reality show Tamasha.
  • She chose a Turkish man for her wedding and they are happily married.
  • She shared photos from their wedding.
Advertisement

Pakistani model and actor Mareeha Safdar attended acting classes in London and graduated. She studied acting and has since followed a career in modelling. Mareeha recently rose to stardom thanks to the reality show Tamasha.

Mareeha previously worked as a model and made appearances on a number of talk shows, including Mazaqraat. Mareeha is actually one of the Tamasha reality show’s finalists. She is adored by her followers, who are also pulling for her to win the competition. Few of Mareeha’s supporters are aware of her blissful marriage to Ulas Gokcek.

Ulas Gokcek, Mareeha’s spouse, recently shared photos from their wedding. They are happily married since she chose a Turkish man. Take a look at the photos from their wedding that Ulas Gokcek posted. Mareeha Safdar is dressed elegantly in pistachio green. Check out the wedding photos.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mareeha Safdar looks ethereal on her big day
Mareeha Safdar looks ethereal on her big day

Tamasha Ghar is a reality show on Digital media. It was made...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Alizeh Shah joins lensa photography trend
Merub Ali shares her wedding plan with Asim Azhar
Merub Ali shares her wedding plan with Asim Azhar
Ava Phillippe spends new year's eve at the hospital
Ava Phillippe spends new year's eve at the hospital
Zayn Malik will release his fourth album soon
Zayn Malik will release his fourth album soon
Daniella Monet marries love Andrew Gardner after 5-year engagement
Daniella Monet marries love Andrew Gardner after 5-year engagement
Neetu Kapoor enjoys melodic voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dubai
Neetu Kapoor enjoys melodic voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Dubai
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story