Tamasha contestant Mareeha Safdar’s wedding pictures goes viral

Pakistani model and actor Mareeha Safdar attended acting classes in London and graduated. She studied acting and has since followed a career in modelling. Mareeha recently rose to stardom thanks to the reality show Tamasha.

Mareeha previously worked as a model and made appearances on a number of talk shows, including Mazaqraat. Mareeha is actually one of the Tamasha reality show’s finalists. She is adored by her followers, who are also pulling for her to win the competition. Few of Mareeha’s supporters are aware of her blissful marriage to Ulas Gokcek.

Ulas Gokcek, Mareeha’s spouse, recently shared photos from their wedding. They are happily married since she chose a Turkish man. Take a look at the photos from their wedding that Ulas Gokcek posted. Mareeha Safdar is dressed elegantly in pistachio green. Check out the wedding photos.

