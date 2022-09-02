Tamasha contestant Nauman Javed opens up about failed marriages

Tamasha Ghar is a Pakistani reality show that has been making the rounds on social media.

One contestant has already been ousted, and a couple more are scheduled to follow.

Nauman Javed disclosed about his two unsuccessful marriages on the thirteenth day of the show.

Since it first began broadcasting on television, the famous reality show Tamasha has been making the rounds on social media. The format of Bigg Boss, which is popular with a certain demographic, has been adapted by the show.

Another Tamasha contestant Seher asked Nauman if he’s single or committed, to which, the singer responded and said, “I am single right now and happy, currently, it has gotten a bit confusing for a while as I have some proposals and I am taking my time, they want to marry me, a few friends are thinking about me but I am afraid of taking decision because I am scared now, I have been bitten twice, actually, I have been bitten way too many times, I had been married twice but I understand that companionship is important in life, it keeps you normal.”

While talking about his personal thing he said, “I don’t mind sharing personal things at all, also my news reached out to the world, one of my wife was a very popular singer and the other one was relatively famous actress, well, I have learnt one thing about my self that I hold that Messiah complex, like the role of me being protector is there, I become too helpful but not every crying eye needs protection or help, a few people make it habit to play victim card.”

Tamasha Ghar is a Pakistani reality show that has been living up to the hope that it will spice up TV in case reality show fans miss Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

The show featured superstar Adnan Siddiqui as host and judge. He opened the first show by playing the flute. Among the candidates were actors Aamna Malick, Umer Aalam, Maira Khan, Humaira Asghar, Mareeha Safdar, Saeeda Imtiaz, and Saim Ali.

