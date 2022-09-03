Tanya Pardazi Miss Canada semi finalist dies in skydiving accident

Tanya Pardazi a Canadian TikTok influencer passed away.

Her friends called her “the bravest girl”.

Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer, passed away on August 27th as a result of a tragic skydiving accident.

Pardazi, 21, was referred to by her friends as “the bravest girl” when she died while jumping at Skydive Toronto.

The South Simcoe Police Service verified the devastating news in a release published on Sunday.

“The skydiver dropped a swiftly rotating primary parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the backup parachute to expand,” the skydiving facility said in a statement posted on Facebook.

She had just completed a solo lesson at Skydive Toronto, and, according to sources, this was her first solo jump.

Her friend Melody Ozgoli told the publication, “She really enjoyed every second to the fullest.” We are really shocked by this. It’s incredibly challenging to process. Even after a few days, we still find it hard to believe.”

Pardazi’s pals told that she had previously advanced to the semifinals of a Miss Canada contest.

