Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain enjoy vacay in Paris

Articles
  • Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have been dating for a long time now.
  • They never hesitate to show how much they love each other, whether on social media or in other ways.
  • They both have a lot of people who follow them on Instagram.
Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria have been dating for a long time now. They never hesitate to show how much they love each other, whether on social media or in other ways. They both have a lot of people who follow them on Instagram. In the most recent news, pictures of the two of them on vacation in Paris have been posted online.

In one of her posts, the Ek Villain Returns actress put up a photo of herself posing in the sun while wearing a comfortable black t-shirt, beige pants, and black boots. On the other hand, Aadar is often seen wearing black clothes. Together with their friend Alekha Advani, they went to a party. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen gorging themselves on fries.

 

In August of 2022, Tara Sutaria told Filmfare magazine about her relationship with Aadar Jain. She told Filmfare, “When asked about who she’s dating and how close their families are, Tara Sutaria said, “What is the one thing that all people, no matter where they are from, want, besides a great job, a great family, and everything else? Love. We all want to be loved and show love, so it would be silly to act like you don’t love someone or don’t have feelings that lean that way.

“I care a lot about people, and I think that’s something we both do. We care about that one person and the people who are close to them. It’s helpful to know who he or she or they are “she said.

Tara said that if someone loves someone, they must love them deeply. She went on to tell Filmfare, “A lot of his family members remind me of my family members. Most Parsi homes are filled with love, kindness, and generosity. The same is true of most Punjabi homes. It’s been wonderful. I have a lot of respect for them and love them deeply, because I think it’s important to love deeply if you love.”

Sutaria’s next job will be to star in a movie called Apurva.

