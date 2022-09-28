Today is Rima Jain’s birthday.

Today is Rima Jain’s birthday. She’s Aadar’s mother. She is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt. The Kapoors wish her well. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo wishing her well. She called her ‘favourite’. Rima Jain is Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter. She’s sister to Randhir, Rishi, Rajeev, and Ritu Kapoor. Tara Sutaria, Aadar’s girlfriend, wished her on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to our fav, the coolest kitty in town,” she wrote. The photo appears party-related. Manoj married Rima Jain. Kareena wished her a happy birthday. @rimosky, my Rima aunt.” Heropanti 2 failed to launch Tara’s career. On Instagram, the actor discussed his failure. Ek Tha Villain Returns co-starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.

To note, Tara also made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in Ek Villain Return’s rock anthem, Shaamat. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Tara will be next seen in a thriller film ‘Apurva’ directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal.

