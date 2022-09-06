Dave Grohl hosted a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in memory of Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50.

Highlights included Hawkins’ 16-year-old son performing on the drum kit of iconic song My Hero.

Dave Grohl brought together a slew of musicians for a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in memory of Taylor Hawkins, a former Foo Fighters bandmate.

The long-time drummer for the multiplatinum band Foo Fighters died on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50, in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was about to perform.

Foofighters were joined by a bevvy of other celebrities, including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and others, to honour and commemorate the life of the band’s late drummer.

Grohl offered an emotional address to pay his respects to the late band member and best friend on September 3rd, opening the star-studded tribute event.

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.”

“So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f—ing night for a gigantic f—ing person,” added Grohl.

The highlight of the night was Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins’ performance on the drum kit of Foofighters’ 1997 iconic song My Hero.

Oliver was welcomed onto the stage by Foo Fighters frontman before taking his position and blasting into the legendary hit.

“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” said Grohl introducing the talented teen.

