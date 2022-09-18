Taylor Swift recording with Jack Antonoff again

Taylor Swift appears to have confirmed Jack Antonoff’s participation in her upcoming album.

The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer confirmed last month that she will release ‘Midnights,’ her 10th studio album, in October, but information regarding the 13-track record, including the artists with whom she cooperated, have been kept largely under wraps until now.

However, in a new behind-the-scenes video on the making of the album, the 32-year-old singer revealed a footage of her and Jack – with whom she has collaborated on her most recent five albums, including the re-recorded versions of “Fearless” and “Red” – playing the piano together.

There will be multiple vinyl copies of the album, and the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker revealed earlier this week that they form a clock face.

Taylor previously stated that the album depicts 13 sleepless nights.

Alongside a picture of herself sitting with her head in her hands Taylor wrote on Instagram in August: “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.

“We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Taylor concluded: “Midnights’, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

The post revealed there will be an A and B side with all the tracks titled by their number from one to 13.

‘Midnights’ is the follow-up to the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker’s 2020 sister records ‘Folklore’ and ‘evermore’.