Edition: English
Edition: English

Taylor Swift reportedly turns down the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift turns down the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show

  • Swift was asked to host the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2023.
  • She turned down the invitation due to scheduling conflicts.
  • The NFL is still looking for a top performer for the halftime show.
Taylor Swift declined a request to perform in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

The Shake It Off singer was asked to host the event, but she turned down the invitation due to scheduling conflicts, according to TMZ.

Swift was asked to host the upcoming Super Bowl by the NFL, but she declined, saying she wouldn’t want to do it until she finished re-recording her first six albums.

Despite needing to finish re-recording four albums, including Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Reputation, and 1989, the Folklore singer reportedly wants to perform as the opening act.

Following the NFL’s announcement that Apple Music would be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII event, Swift’s ardent supporters, known as “Swifties,” erupted into a frenzy on Friday.

The NFL is still looking for the top performer for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

