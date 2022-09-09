Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Teaser for Fawad Khan’s upcoming film “Money Bank Guarantee” is now available

Teaser for Fawad Khan’s upcoming film “Money Bank Guarantee” is now available

Articles
Advertisement
Teaser for Fawad Khan’s upcoming film “Money Bank Guarantee” is now available

Teaser for Fawad Khan’s upcoming film “Money Bank Guarantee”

Advertisement
  • “Money Back Guarantee,” Faisal Qureshi’s directorial debut and much-anticipated film.
  • The poster included images of Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram.
  • The long-awaited teaser for Fawad Khan’s film “Money Bank Guarantee” was recently published.
Advertisement

“Money Back Guarantee,” Faisal Qureshi’s directorial debut and much-anticipated film, will be released nationwide on April 21,2023. Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali, and Aqdas Waseem featured in the multi-starrer film Money Back Guarantee

The director and cast of the film posted the first poster of their upcoming film MBG on their individual Instagram accounts a few days ago. The poster included images of Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram. The long-awaited teaser for Fawad Khan’s film “Money Bank Guarantee” was recently published. The teaser depicts an action-packed thriller that will shortly be released in theatres around the country.

Check out the teaser!

The crowd was eager to reply after the teaser was posted. The netizens were overjoyed to see a distinct and different plot. The key board warriors were also excited to see Fawad Khan in a film after a long time.

Here’s what the audience thought!

Advertisement

Also Read

Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date
Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date

Faisal Qureshi's much-awaited directorial debut has finally got a release date. Money...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story