Teaser for Fawad Khan’s upcoming film “Money Bank Guarantee”

"Money Back Guarantee," Faisal Qureshi's directorial debut and much-anticipated film.

The poster included images of Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram.

The long-awaited teaser for Fawad Khan’s film “Money Bank Guarantee” was recently published.

“Money Back Guarantee,” Faisal Qureshi’s directorial debut and much-anticipated film, will be released nationwide on April 21,2023. Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali, and Aqdas Waseem featured in the multi-starrer film Money Back Guarantee

The director and cast of the film posted the first poster of their upcoming film MBG on their individual Instagram accounts a few days ago. The teaser depicts an action-packed thriller that will shortly be released in theatres around the country.

Check out the teaser!

The crowd was eager to reply after the teaser was posted. The netizens were overjoyed to see a distinct and different plot. The key board warriors were also excited to see Fawad Khan in a film after a long time.

Here’s what the audience thought!

