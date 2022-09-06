  • News
  Tejasswi Prakash dazzles fans in a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit
  • Tejasswi Prakash is making headlines ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 15.
  • Recently shared a series of images in a gorgeous one-shoulder dress with thigh-high slit.
  • The actress plays the role of Pratha in Naagin 6 and will also appear in a Marathi movie.
Tejasswi Prakash, who has been in the news since her Bigg Boss 15 experience, once more astounded her audience with shots from a recent photo shoot. The actress uploaded a number of pictures wearing a one-shoulder black and gold dress with a thigh-high slit. Tejasswi’s most recent appearance greatly sparked fan obsession, and she quickly became a social media craze.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

The actress takes many positions while wearing the stunning gown, proving once again that she is a diva. The attractive actress maintained a stylish hairstyle while enhancing her glamour factor with exquisite cosmetics. “Taking the steps upstairs at my own leisure,” the actress wrote as the description for the photo.

