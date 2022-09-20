Advertisement
Tessa Dunlop: “An old dog can’t learn new tricks”

  • Historian and television presenter Tessa Dunlop has spoken out against King Charles I.
  • She said he has a “rocky old path” and is not a young man.
  • The date of King Charles’ coronation has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely to take place in 2023.
Tessa Dunlop, a historian and television presenter, spoke out against Britain’s next king, King Charles, stating he has a “rocky old path” as King.

“He’s not a young man, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, God bless his soul,” she told sources.

Tessa Dunlop went on to say, “And he’s got a challenging brother, he’s got a challenging son, he’s got a few challenging charitable habits where he collects money in bags and stuff, none of this has been talked about – it’s really convenient, but it’s all going to … bubble away.”

The date of King Charles’ coronation has yet to be confirmed. However, it seems probable that the event will take place in 2023. The Queen succeeded her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, although her coronation did not take place for another 16 months.

