Thank God poster: Ajay Devgn first appearance as Chitragupt

On social media, actor Ajay Devgn published a poster for his forthcoming flick Thank God. The billboard also revealed Ajay’s regal appearance in the film. The film is directed by legendary filmmaker Indra Kumar and stars actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family. #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”

This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow.

In cinemas on October 25.@SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/78fjGfsUkq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2022

“Chitragupt wearing goggles,” one fan remarked. Another described it as a “jabardast (powerful) look.” “Isn’t it clashing with Akki’s (Akshay Kumar) Ram Setu?” one Akshay Kumar fan wondered.

Thank God is billed as a slice-of-life drama. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari produce the film, which is co-produced by Yash Shah.

Rakul recently discussed the film with Bollywood Hungama, saying, “It’s comedy and (has) a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through (it). It touches your heart, and it’s like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it’s got anything to do with that but that’s the space. I think it’s entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theaters to watch it”.

