Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn playing game with Sidharth Malhotra

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s eagerly awaited trailer Thank God is at long last here! The film additionally includes Rakul Preet Singh leading the pack.

The parody movie is composed and coordinated by Indra Kumar with creation by T-Series and Maruti Global.

Thank God is booked for discharge on 25 October 2022 concurring with Diwali.

It vows to be a stupendous family performer. The first-look banners of Ajay and Sidharth made gigantic buzz yesterday and crowds couldn’t hold their fervor to see their number one stars in a dazzling symbol.

Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah entertainer expressed: “This Diwali, we’re all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October.”

The 3-brief trailer highlights Sidharth as Aayan Kapoor who plays an everyday person, Ajay, then again, looks neat as Chitragupt, while Rakul plays Sidharth’s better half Aaruhi Kapoor in the film.

It likewise stars Nora Fatehi in an exceptional appearance for a tune that is the authority Hindi redo of Sri Lankan vocalist Yohani’s famous melody Manike Mage Hithe.

Thank God is a silly cut of-life film with a message that vows to be a terrific Diwali discharge.

The film won’t just stimulate your interesting bones yet additionally pass on a wonderful message toward the end.

In the mean time, this is Ajay’s third cooperation with Rakul. They recently chipped away at De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

While Sidharth and Rakul have cooperated in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan before Thank God. This will be the initial time Sidharth, Rakul, and Ajay have met up for a task.

Thank God will likewise see a conflict in the cinema world with Akshay Kumar’s Slam Setu, which will deliver on October 24 and furthermore stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the number one spot.

