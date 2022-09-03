Advertisement
Articles
The Bachelor Alum Amanda Stanton ties knot with Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel – Instagram

  • Amanda Stanton married her fiancé Michael Fogel on September 2.
  • The nuptials were held at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California.
  • Other Bachelor Nation stars attended the ceremony.
Amanda Stanton is no longer single!

The reality star married her fiancé Michael Fogel on September 2 in a small ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California, in the presence of other Bachelor Nation alumni Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson, Raven and Adam Gottschalk.

“It’s so special to make this commitment,” says Stanton, 32, who got engaged to real estate entrepreneur Fogel last December. “I’m so excited and happy.”

Stanton competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise the following year. She walked down the aisle to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams while wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown.

When it came to her nuptials, “I wanted everything to be very timeless,” says Stanton. “It’s an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.”

The meal included lobster rolls, a steak and fish entrée, a crepe station for dessert, and pizza and grilled cheese for late-night nibbles.

Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, 8, Stanton’s two kids, played key roles in the major occasion.

“Kins is my maid of honor,” she says. “She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions.”

Stanton, who started dating Fogel after two years of acquaintance, says she’s looking forward to starting a blended family with him.

