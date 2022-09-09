The British royal family: who’s who?

Who are the other senior members of the British royal family now that Charles is the King?

Charles immediately succeeded Elizabeth II as monarch after her death. He has opted to use the title King Charles III in his capacity as king.

William.

Charles’ well-liked eldest son, who is now the heir apparent, is regarded as the family’s future due to his contemporary and socially conscious viewpoint, which is a result of his mother Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge is known for his outspoken advocacy of environmental problems. He is also credited with introducing a more informal and intimate approach to royal duties and a hands-on mindset for parenting.

However, since the younger brother married Meghan Markle and stepped away from the frontlines of royal duties, he has had to endure the disintegration of his friendship with brother Harry, with whom he was formerly incredibly close.

Catherine.

In raising their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and in her poised public appearances, William’s wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has still proved what a model royal she is.

As his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II retired from the public spotlight, she increased her public appearances by her husband’s side, showing her willingness to assume royal responsibilities.

She was however included in the William and Harry argument after Meghan accused mom of making her weep on the day of their wedding.

Harry and Meghan.

Harry, a former British Army captain, was adored by the family because of his roguish flair, but the Duke of Sussex has subsequently admitted that he was miserable in the constraints of the position.

Following their 2018 wedding, he and his American wife Meghan experienced a popularity honeymoon. However, they stunned the family and the public by giving up their front-line roles in 2020 and by criticising royal life.

Anne.

The only child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Princess Royal is well-liked by the British public due to her plain demeanour, demanding work schedule, and uncomplicated personality.

She is a well-known rider, the head of the British Olympic Association, and a member of the International Olympic Committee. She was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, in Montreal in 1976. Peter and Zara are the results of her first marriage to Mark Phillips.

Andrew.

Andrew, Duke of York, was Elizabeth’s favourite son and frequently courted controversy with his romantic and professional relationships.

The family, however, was thrown into a full-blown crisis as a result of his association with the convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of a sexual contact with a kid.

Before settling a US civil case for sexual assault in February 2022, the former Royal Navy helicopter pilot, who served in the 1982 Falklands War, had his honorary military titles and charitable posts revoked.

Edward.

The Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of the Queen, gave up his plans to join the Royal Marine commandos and instead pursued a career in theatre and television before becoming a full-time member of the royal family.

He received widespread mockery for planning a 1987 television charity event featuring senior royals using the well-liked “Jeux sans frontières” format (known as “It’s a Knockout” in Britain).

Zara and Mike Tindall.

Due to her mother’s earthy attitude, Zara, Anne’s daughter, is typically well-liked.

She was a skilled rider who competed in eventing and earned a silver medal for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics. In 2011, she married former England rugby player Mike Tindall, a member of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad.