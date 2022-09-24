Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘The Crown’: Netflix announces the premiere date for season 5

‘The Crown’: Netflix announces the premiere date for season 5

Articles
Advertisement
‘The Crown’: Netflix announces the premiere date for season 5

‘The Crown’: Netflix announces the premiere date for season 5

Advertisement
  • Netflix announced the premiere date for season 5 of “The Crown”.
  • A new cast will take on the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.
  • The show’s penultimate season, which was based on the lives of the British royal family, will end this fall.
Advertisement

This fall, a new cast will take on the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family in Netflix’s popular royal drama.

Following the monarch’s passing earlier this month, interest in Netflix’s historical drama has increased globally.

The release date for the upcoming season of the popular royal drama from Netflix was revealed on Saturday during the online Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event festival. Season 5 of The Crown will debut on the platform on Wednesday, November 9, according to the streamer.

Advertisement

The next chapter represents the show’s penultimate season, which was based on the lives of the British royal family. Season 6 of the show is already in the works, and actors have been cast, but series creator Peter Morgan previously told Deadline that the show will end after that.

The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen], and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan said in a statement after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Filming on season 6 did pause for a few days, but it started up again in Spain on September 14.

Also Read

‘The Crown’ actress recreates Princess Diana’s 1997 holiday trip
‘The Crown’ actress recreates Princess Diana’s 1997 holiday trip

Elizabeth Debicki is reprising her role as the late Princess of Wales....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Kanye West: When Olivia Munn pulled 'Kanye stunt' on Taylor Swift
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story