‘The Crown’: Netflix announces the premiere date for season 5

Netflix announced the premiere date for season 5 of “The Crown”.

A new cast will take on the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

The show’s penultimate season, which was based on the lives of the British royal family, will end this fall.

Following the monarch’s passing earlier this month, interest in Netflix’s historical drama has increased globally.

The release date for the upcoming season of the popular royal drama from Netflix was revealed on Saturday during the online Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event festival. Season 5 of The Crown will debut on the platform on Wednesday, November 9, according to the streamer.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

The next chapter represents the show’s penultimate season, which was based on the lives of the British royal family. Season 6 of the show is already in the works, and actors have been cast, but series creator Peter Morgan previously told Deadline that the show will end after that.

“The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen], and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan said in a statement after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Filming on season 6 did pause for a few days, but it started up again in Spain on September 14.