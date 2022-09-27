“The Crown” starring Humayun Saeed to premiere in November

Fans of Humayun Saeed can start counting down the days until his Netflix debut on The Crown’s fifth season, which will premiere on November 9th.

The Queen has died, but the show must go on, and Netflix has just announced the release date for The Crown’s upcoming fifth season. However, that isn’t the only piece of good news for Pakistanis, as our very own Humayun Saeed is set to play a key role in this highly anticipated Netflix series.

Dr. Hasnat Ahmed will be played by the veteran Pakistani actor-turned-filmmaker. The Pakistani surgeon was allegedly Lady Diana’s ‘true love,’ whom she referred to as ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ according to the tabloids.

The most recent season is set in the 1990s and features an entirely new cast. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the film, alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles and Humayun Saeed as Dr. Hasnat. Imelda Staunton, best known as Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter, will play Queen Elizabeth II, while Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

Moreover, viewership for the show has reportedly increased by more than 800 percent since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.