Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
The date of Kang Tae Oh’s military enlistment is revealed

The date of Kang Tae Oh’s military enlistment is revealed

Articles
Advertisement
The date of Kang Tae Oh’s military enlistment is revealed

The date of Kang Tae Oh’s military enlistment is revealed

Advertisement
  • Kang Tae Oh will enlist in the military on September 20.
  • The filming for his next project ‘Target’ is already complete.
  • Target is starring Shin Hye Sun and Kim Ki Dong-bin.
Advertisement

Actor Kang Tae Oh of Extraordinary Attorney Woo shocks his fans by announcing his membership in the military.

On August 31, the actor told his followers online during his interactive TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh session with them about his impending military enlistment.

He said during a conversation with his admirers that he will officially enlist in the military on September 20.

Before enlisting, the actor had already stated that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would likely be his final drama. He held out on disclosing the precise day until August 31.

The filming for Kang Tae Oh’s forthcoming thriller project, Target, starring Shin Hye Sun, is already complete. Fans continue to wait for the publication of his latest work.

According to the Soompi, the actor recently got together with the Run On cast to say goodbye before joining the military.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story