The date of Kang Tae Oh’s military enlistment is revealed

Actor Kang Tae Oh of Extraordinary Attorney Woo shocks his fans by announcing his membership in the military.

On August 31, the actor told his followers online during his interactive TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh session with them about his impending military enlistment.

He said during a conversation with his admirers that he will officially enlist in the military on September 20.

Before enlisting, the actor had already stated that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would likely be his final drama. He held out on disclosing the precise day until August 31.

The filming for Kang Tae Oh’s forthcoming thriller project, Target, starring Shin Hye Sun, is already complete. Fans continue to wait for the publication of his latest work.

According to the Soompi, the actor recently got together with the Run On cast to say goodbye before joining the military.

