Edition: English
Edition: English

Documentary by Prince Andrew provides unique insights on Jeffery Epstein’s relationship

  • Documentary “Prince Andrew: Banished” will be released on October 5.
  • The 90-minute film will provide in-depth analysis of Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault against the Duke of York.
  • Prince Andrew, who consistently denied any wrongdoing, avoided legal repercussions and reached an out-of-court deal.
An planned documentary called “Prince Andrew: Banished” will focus on the most startling and explosive sexual assault incident in Prince Andrew’s life.

On October 5, Peacock will debut the new documentary, which is centred on the turbulent life of the Duke of York.

The movie will focus on Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and Ghislaine Maxwell, which ultimately led to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, depriving her “favourite” son of his royal patronage and military titles.

The 90-minute film will also provide in-depth analysis of Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault against the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew, who consistently denied any wrongdoing, avoided legal repercussions and reached an out-of-court deal with Giuffre.

Interviews with insiders from the palace, people close to Prince Andrew, and the attorneys who made the accusations public will also be included in the future documentary.

According to Peacock, ‘Prince Andrew: Banished’ explores the “life story of how Prince Andrew — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.”

