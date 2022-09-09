The fashion industry honours Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family’s official account on Twitter was the first to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing after 70 years in power.

Two minutes prior to the BBC’s own statement on the platform at 6.30 p.m. local time, @RoyalFamily tweeted that the long-serving queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral.”

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the announcement, members of the fashion industry joined the public support for the Royal Family and the remembrance of Her Majesty the Queen on social media. In light of the news, some have also declared the closing of their stores today.

Burberry.

Advertisement

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen. We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss.”

Mulberry.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman who inspired generations with her dedicated service throughout her life. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and we join people around the world in mourning her loss.

“As a mark of respect our UK Stores will close tomorrow, Friday 9 September.”

Paul Smith.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who has served the UK with immense dignity, respect and selflessness over the course of her historic 70-year reign. I was honoured to be appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year and was privileged to have the opportunity to meet Her Majesty throughout my life, to receive my CBE from her in 1994 was an immense privilege. I will remain forever grateful for her championing of the British arts and industry. My thoughts, those of my wife and those of the entire Paul Smith team are with the Royal Family.

Advertisement

“Pearly Queen of Bluegate Fields’ by Ann Carrington was part of our Jubilee exhibition at Paul Smith.”

British Fashion Council.

“We are devastated to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II whose reign will be marked in history as one of empathy, strength and grace. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family as we celebrate The Queen’s life and remember her extraordinary legacy. It was a great honour in 2018 to host Her Majesty at London Fashion Week to launch the QEII Award for British Design which recognises design excellence and positive impact. Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun was evident and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation.”

Marks & Spencer.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she has dedicated her life to service for her country and the Commonwealth, and been a figurehead of national unity and stability at a time of enormous change.

“She has led at all times with a quiet determination and selfless devotion, and has been all that is the very best in us. While being Monarch she has raised a loving family whom she adored, and they her. As HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh was to her, she has been our nation’s strength and stay.

Advertisement

“We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences.

“Your M&S Family.”