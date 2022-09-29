Advertisement
The iconic Burj Khalifa is lit up by Shah Rukh Khan

The iconic Burj Khalifa is lit up by Shah Rukh Khan

  • The Burjeel Holdings campaign was launched by Shah Rukh Khan.
  • It owns 39 hospitals and medical facilities in the UAE and Oman.
  • Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the movie Pathaan.
The Burjeel Holdings campaign, which Shah Rukh Khan launched yesterday and which owns 39 hospitals and medical facilities in the UAE and Oman under the labels Barjeel Medeor, Lifecare, LLH, and Tajmeel, received a remarkable amount of support from the crowd at the Burj Khalifa.

On September 28th, the Burj Khalifa, the largest building in the world, displayed SRK’s advertisement to showcase the actor’s close ties to the United Arab Emirates during the campaign’s launch ceremony. The enduring Om Shanti Om melody was played for him by the dancing fountain in front of it.

The campaign ad with King Khan’s 1:10 minute introduction to the healthcare company was played on Burj Khalifa. Fans gushed about Shah Rukh’s outstanding charitable activities on Twitter, which went crazy. Seeing him on the most famous building in the world gave them pride as well.

On Khan’s birthday, the building was also lit up in honor to him.

“We are thrilled to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan who represents the ideals we cherish,” Burjeel Holdings Chairman Shamsheer Vayalil remarked.

According to Vayalil, it represents Burjeel Holdings’ desire to establish itself as a worldwide healthcare leader located in a nation that has fascinated the globe with its remarkable growth narrative.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the movie Pathaan, according to sources.

Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’
Ranveer Singh set to replace Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly play major roles in...

