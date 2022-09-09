The ideal date night for Kane Brown and wife Katelyn is sitting on the front porch

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn sat down for an interactive Q&A.

The interview is part of Spotify’s new video series Backyard Games.

In the video, each block asks the couple a series of questions.

Kane Brown and his wife cherish the little things in life because their lives are constantly in motion.

The country singer sat down outside with wife Katelyn for an interactive Q&A — Jenga style — in an exclusive clip from Spotify’s new video series Backyard Games released with PEOPLE on Friday.

Each block the couple selects in the film contains a question for the couple to answer.

The pair was first asked what their “go-to date night” was. Kane, 28, immediately responded, “Netflix and chill,” but Katelyn, 30, had an other idea.

“I don’t wanna go out for a date night! I like to stay home and sit on the front porch drinking wine,” she says in the clip.

In another case, the block inquired as to how Kane’s family “inspired or influenced your art.”

“With a lot of love and happiness, and I never have to worry about anything,” the “Be Like That” singer responded.

The country singer also played a game with his manager, Martha Earls, during which he imparted his finest business ideas — but quipped that Spotify should pay him $25.99 for the opportunity.

“We’re always looking to connect artists with their fans in a meaningful way. With the release of his third album, Different Man, we wanted to showcase to new and longtime fans a more personal side of Kane amongst family and friends,” Brittany Schaffer, head of artist and label partnerships, Spotify Nashville, said in a statement. ”

An incredible, creative, and family man, Spotify has had the pleasure of supporting him since his Experiment Extended album days, watching his career and loyal fan base grow through the years. We could not be more thrilled to partner with him again and look forward to fans’ seeing his exclusive social content.”

Kane’s third studio album, Different Man — his first in four years and featuring a duet with Katelyn, “Thank God,” will be released on Friday.

Kane and Katelyn married in 2018 and have two kids, Kingsley Rose, 21, and Kodi Jane, 8.

