The legacy of Rahet Fateh Ali Khan will be carried on by his son

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a qawwali master from Pakistan, comes from a line of illustrious vocalists.

Khan’s paternal grandparents, Fateh Ali Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, were both well-known qawwali singers.

With her exceptional prominence, Nusrat transformed the qawwali genre everywhere.

Advertisement

Revered Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a qawwali master from Pakistan, comes from a line of illustrious vocalists. Khan’s paternal grandparents, Fateh Ali Khan and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, were both well-known qawwali singers. With her exceptional prominence, Nusrat transformed the qawwali genre everywhere. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shaazman Fateh Ali Khan, two of the maestros of qawwali, have been raising the standard for their offspring.

Nusrat took it upon himself to popularise Qawwali abroad and forced everyone to dance. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan carries on his reputation as a legend with an enduring voice. The Zaroori Tha singer has a successful career that includes several Bollywood and Lollywood singles as well as accolades and accomplishments while serving his nation.

During a performance in London, Khan revealed his son Shaazman. The young man’s lovely and melodic voice mesmerised the listeners. The range Shaazman displayed while seated next to his father astounded the crowd. The next generation of Khans is poised to wow the audience in his time with vocal abilities that match those of his father.