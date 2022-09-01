The most recent property purchase by Harry Styles sparks frenzy

Harry Styles paid £8 million for mansion featured on Grand Designs.

The singer visited Devon earlier this year and considered buying the property.

Chesil Cliff House is still available for sale.

According to rumors, music legend Harry Styles paid an outrageous £8 million for the saddest mansion ever featured on Grand Designs.

After visiting the region earlier this year, it was previously rumored that the ‘As It Wars’ star had considered buying the property on the North Devon shore.

The real estate agent, however, denied Styles’ purchase of the home.

There is no truth to the rumors that Harry Styles has purchased Chesil Cliff House, according to real estate agent Knight Frank. The house is still available for sale.

It’s the talk of the village, a local told media. Styles reportedly paid £8 million for the home. Everyone seems to be saying that, but I’m not sure if that’s simply Chinese whispers.

“I’d heard that Harry Styles had acquired the mansion,” another local remarked. I’m not sure if it’s accurate, but if it is, Harry is welcome here.

In the meantime, a fan threw chicken nuggets at the Watermelon Sugar singer during a recent performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

