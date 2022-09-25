Advertisement
The Mother teaser: ‘Tough assassin’ Jennifer Lopez protects her daughter in latest promo

  • The Mother’s teaser trailer was unveiled at Netflix’s TUDUM event.
  • The film stars Jennifer Lopez as an assassin who returns to protect her daughter from a major threat.
  • Other key players include Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film, The Mother, is set to blow our minds. The film’s teaser trailer was recently unveiled at Netflix’s TUDUM event, and the enticing trailer has left fans wanting more.

The film’s first advertisement depicts Lopez as a lethal assassin. Years after being forced to give up her daughter in order to protect her from her enemies, Lopez’s character returns to protect her from a major threat.

The Mother’s teaser begins with Jennifer Lopez performing pull-ups in an icy region. The advertisement also depicts her character firing a sniper rifle while wearing what appears to be military camouflage. In another scene, Jennifer is seen rescuing her daughter as the two flee on a bicycle.

Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, appears briefly in the trailer as the main antagonist of the film.

In addition to Lucy Paez as the daughter, The Mother features Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal in pivotal roles. In addition, the singer has an upcoming project with Netflix titled Atlas, which is a sci-fi thriller about a rogue A.I., opposite Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown from Shang Chi and the Ten Rings.

While a teaser trailer for The Mother was released at TUDUM, the film’s release date has not been confirmed, but it is known that it will be released in May 2023.

