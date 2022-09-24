Advertisement
The Nun 2 stars Storm Reid: Details

Articles
  • Storm Reid will play the younger sister of Zendaya’s character. She made her acting debut in 12 Years a Slave.
  • Bonnie Aarons played a demonic nun in The Nun prequel, The Devil Made Me Do It.
  • Michael Chaves will helm The Nun 2.
The lead character casted  in the upcoming horror film The Nun 2  is Storm Reid, a star of the hit television series Euphoria

Reid portrays Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character in the movie Euphoria.

Reid made her acting debut in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave alongside Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and others. Later, she won the desired leading role in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Aarons played a demonic nun in the prequel sequel to The Conjuring 2 called The Nun. A priest and a young nun, respectively played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, attempted to battle the nun’s wicked possessions in this 1952 monastery-set drama.

While Reid’s character’s specifics are yet unknown, Bonnie Aarons will return in the title role as the demon known as Valak.

After recently directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Michael Chaves will helm this film. The script is now being revised by authors Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. Through their separate production companies, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, James Wan and Peter Safran are involved. All eight of the Conjuring Universe films were produced by the team. According to THR, Atomic Monster will have executive producers Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman, as well as an overseer in Judson Scott.

