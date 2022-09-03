Advertisement
  The "only one" keeping Amber Heard "sane and safe" is her friend Eve Barlow
According to reports, Amber Heard has reached her lowest point and is only being kept alive and sane by her purported girlfriend Eve Barlow.

These disclosures were made by journalist Eve Barlow during her most recent conversation with Daniel M. Rosenberg for The Sod’s Law Podcast.

Journalist and alleged girlfriend Eve Barlow revealed these details about Heard’s mental state on The Sod’s Law Podcast with Daniel M. Rosenberg.

She was cited as saying, “You hope that people understand that you have a heart and soul and that you have your own life,” to the show’s listeners.

“What I am finding so hard to process right now is this kind of lose consciousness that I have in a few seconds between dealing with legal, dealing with PR, and simply helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself,” the author said.

This declaration comes shortly after the pair were spotted in Israel last month enjoying the sun.

Advertisement

