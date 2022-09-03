The “only one” keeping Amber Heard “sane and safe” is her friend Eve Barlow

Journalist Eve Barlow made these admissions during her latest interview with Daniel M. Rosenberg, on The Sod’s Law Podcast.

She was quoted telling listeners of the show, “What I am finding so difficult to digest at the moment is this kind of lose awareness that I have in few moments”.

She was cited as saying, “You hope that people understand that you have a heart and soul and that you have your own life.

“What I am finding so hard to process right now is this kind of lose consciousness that I have in a few seconds between dealing with legal, dealing with PR, and simply helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself,” the author said.

This declaration comes shortly after the pair were spotted in Israel last month enjoying the sun.

