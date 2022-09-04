Advertisement
The press and firm are at battle with the ‘hostile’ Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle accused of plotting turf war against the Royal Family.
  • This assertion was made by royal critic Richard Fitzwilliam.
  • She has made some incredibly big blunders in this interview.
Meghan Markle is accused by royal authorities of plotting a “turf war” against the Royal Family.

This assertion was made by royal critic Richard Fitzwilliam’s in a recent interview.

He was cited in the local news as adding, “She has made some incredibly big blunders in this interview.” after making the disclosures. ”

The absurdity of bringing up Nelson Mandela in the article demonstrates that the author is either not listening to advise or is receiving really terrible counsel. She claims she can say anything in her interview with  magazine. The royal family will perceive this as a threat.

“She and Harry visiting the UK next month is consequently at a particularly odd time. She’s unpopular, at odds with the media, and estranged from the royal family.

With Harry’s memoir set to be published, he continued, “They are also hostile and clearly a danger to the royal family.”

The analyst concluded by saying, “I don’t see a reconciliation and certainly not their taking up their royal duties in any way. They can change at any time.

