The Queen selected Balmoral to “end her days”

According to a royal specialist, Queen Elizabeth II chose to pass away in Balmoral on Thursday because it was where she wanted to.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent, claims that the late monarch Queen decided to spend her final days in the estate she adored in Aberdeen because she realized her time was running out.

Katie said to local news Huw Edwards that Her Majesty “knew she wasn’t going to return back [to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace], I think she wanted to be in Balmoral and she wanted to pass there.”

The expert went on to say that because the Queen could “become just a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” at Balmoral, she decided to spend her final years there.

She was the Queen of Scots, and she wanted this to be a part of her ultimate homecoming, Katie continued.

“I genuinely think there was a part of her that knew she wouldn’t return. She might have wanted to pass through Balmoral and be there.

The expert continued, “And the fact that she passed away quietly is actually a blessing in all of this.

