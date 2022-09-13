Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Queen selected Balmoral to “end her days”

The Queen selected Balmoral to “end her days”

Articles
Advertisement
The Queen selected Balmoral to “end her days”

The Queen selected Balmoral to “end her days”

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth II chose to pass away in Balmoral.
  • Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent made this claim.
  • She might have wanted to pass through Balmoral and be there.
Advertisement

According to a royal specialist, Queen Elizabeth II chose to pass away in Balmoral on Thursday because it was where she wanted to.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent, claims that the late monarch Queen decided to spend her final days in the estate she adored in Aberdeen because she realized her time was running out.

Katie said to local news Huw Edwards that Her Majesty “knew she wasn’t going to return back [to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace], I think she wanted to be in Balmoral and she wanted to pass there.”

The expert went on to say that because the Queen could “become just a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother” at Balmoral, she decided to spend her final years there.

She was the Queen of Scots, and she wanted this to be a part of her ultimate homecoming, Katie continued.

“I genuinely think there was a part of her that knew she wouldn’t return. She might have wanted to pass through Balmoral and be there.

Advertisement

The expert continued, “And the fact that she passed away quietly is actually a blessing in all of this.

Also Read

Queen’s coffin departs for London as thanksgiving service in Belfast comes to end
Queen’s coffin departs for London as thanksgiving service in Belfast comes to end

The funeral service for the Queen Elizabeth II has ended. King Charles...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story