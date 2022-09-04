The removal of the “Batman” prequel on Netflix is announced

Gotham is a prequel television series to Batman.

It is created by Bruno Heller.

The series will be withdrawn off Netflix by the end of 2023.

Netflix just announced that Gotham would shortly be pulled from all territories.

With the release of its fifth and final season in 2019, Gotham said its last goodbye to television. Since then, Netflix has made the entire series stream able.

In July 2022, the series was taken off on Netflix UK. In the US, it will be taken down in September 2022.

Season 1 was eliminated in Australia in 2021, and most recently, seasons 2-4 were eliminated, leaving only season 5.

The series will end on January 23, 2023, in Canada. In all the other areas, the series will be withdrawn off Netflix by the end of 2023.

Check out the trailer below:

