The Sandman season 2 on Netflix is eagerly anticipated by fans

Cast of Neil Gaiman & The Sandman discusses season 2 of show
Neil Gaiman's live-action adaptation of The Sandman premiered last Friday. In a...
Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, season 2 on Netflix is anticipated by the fans, although the production team has not yet made an official statement.
The first two portions of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comic book were covered in the first two episodes of the Netflix original series, which debuted on August 5, 2022.
The news reports revealed that season one of the show attracted a lot of attention from viewers and is still among the top 5 English shows on Netflix, raising the prospect of a season two.
Meanwhile, the last episode for season one also ended on a cliffhanger, following which viewers felt confident that season two will arrive shortly.
In addition, Season 2 scripts were already written, according to Neil Gaiman’s Twitter post, which further heightened the excitement of the audience.
Fans are hungry for information on the show’s future as they anticipate the second season, but the The Sandman crew has yet to make an official statement on a new season.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.