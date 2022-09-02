Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood actress, made her OTT debut with the mystery-drama web series The Fame Game,

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood actress, made her OTT debut with the mystery-drama web series The Fame Game, which debuted on Netflix in February of this year. The actress reunited with her Raja co-star Sanjay Kapoor for this performance, which received great reviews from both the crowd and reviewers. According to a recent story, Netflix has cancelled the sequel to The Fame Game. Sanjay Kapoor has already responded and disputed the rumors’.

Sanjay Kapoor denied the sequel’s cancellation. He stated that such rumors’ merely serve to demonstrate that the program is popular and that people are talking about it. “The beautiful thing is that when such rumors’ surface, it signifies that the program is really popular and people are curious about what is going on.” “It’s such a successful program, and the fact that people are talking about it shows how relevant it is,” he remarked.

Produced by Karan Johar, The Fame Game revolves around Anamika Anand, a Bollywood star who enjoys the public image of living a glamorous life. Stuck in an abusive marriage with her kids going through struggles of their own, there’s more to her life than meets the eye.

