The Sopranos earns top position on Rolling Stone’s list

Rolling Stone named The Sopranos the greatest show of all time.

The crime drama, which aired from 1999 to 2007, garnered nearly 11.9 million viewers on its finale.

Other shows like The Simpsons, Breaking Bad and The Wire placed second, third and fourth.

The Sopranos defeated Breaking Bad, in order to claim the top spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest television series of all time.

A “undisputed champion,” according to the magazine’s analysis of the programme, is a result of its “86 medium-transforming episodes.”

Journalist Alan Sepinwall was in awe of the show’s ground-breaking storytelling, which managed to “burn every written and unwritten law that TV storytelling has been regulated by since the days of Gunsmoke,” despite some fierce competition from other globally popular shows.

The journalist continued, “All the way through a final cut that we still can’t stop, narrative and moral complexity were in; simplicity and holding the audience’s hand were out.

James Gandolfini’s portrayal of Italian American mobster Tony Soprano is the focus of the 1999 crime drama.

The show emphasizes the contrast between Tony’s personal life and his mafia persona, which he attempts to balance.

The Sopranos continued for the whole six seasons before ending in June 2007 with a finale that drew approximately 11.9 million people.

