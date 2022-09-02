Advertisement
The Venice Film Festival premieres “Bones and All” by Timothee Chalamet

Articles
  • The film is in competition at the Venice Film Festival.
  • 23 films are fighting for the affections of the jury.
  • Timothee Chalamet has put his followers to the test with “cannibal romance.”
Timothee Chalamet, who is quickly emerging as the definitive Gen Z movie star, will put his devoted followers to the test with a bloody, bone-crunching “cannibal romance” that has its Venice premiere on Friday.

After their acclaimed love story “Call Me By Your Name,” which garnered Chalamet his first Oscar nomination, the 26-year-old and Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino rejoin on the set of “Bones and All.”

However, the tender, sun-drenched images of their last collaboration are a far cry from the new movie, which is in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

In it, Chalamet and Taylor Russell, a relative novice, play a pair of lovelorn flesh-eaters who wander around rural America in the 1980s.

Although the premiere is scheduled for Thursday night, fans have been camped out on the red carpet since the morning in anticipation of seeing Chalamet.

His scruffy, ripped-jeans and dyed-mullet look has already given the trailer style points.

23 films are fighting for the affections of the jury, which is chaired by star Julianne Moore, during the 11-day Venice Film Festival, which runs until September 10.

On the entries so far, the critics have been fairly split.

Timothee Chalamet’s west end debut in 4000 miles has been cancelled
Timothée Chalamet is a well-known American actor. He has been nominated for...

