The Weeknd loses voice during concert, show is postponed

After losing his voice mid-performance on Saturday, The Weeknd called off a concert in Los Angeles. The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” concert, which was held at the SoFi Stadium, was scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m., according to Variety.
The performer’s voice was obviously shaking as he welcomed his supporters as soon as he entered the stadium, but he barely got through four songs before ending the performance at about 9:30 p.m. “I have no idea what just occurred… nonetheless, I simply lost my voice,” he reportedly told the throng from the stage, as reported by Variety. I can’t give you the concert I want to offer you right now, but I don’t want to stop the performance.
You’ll receive a refund after I make sure everything is okay.
Later, the Canadian musician apologised to his followers and assured them of a new performance on Instagram. He posted on Instagram stories, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m distraught. “I felt it depart, and my heart sank. Please accept my sincere apologies to my supporters. I swear I’ll make it up to you by setting up a new date. The Weeknd performed at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night for the second straight night. In a recent Instagram post, the artist wrote, “Can’t believe we’re here.” “This weekend belongs to us,” said Los Angeles.
According to his website, The Weeknd will perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on September 22. The postponed show in Los Angeles has not yet been given a new date.
