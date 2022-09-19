The Winx Saga’ to come back for season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger.

Fate: Bloom is about to embark on a new journey when The Winx Saga Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger.

The show, which is based on the well-known Winx Club animation, debuted its second season on September 16, 2022. The gritty teen drama transports viewers to the Otherworld, where Alfea College serves as a training ground for fairies and specialists.

After Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her companions form a circle to unite their energies, they are able to destroy the Blood Witch Sebastian (Éanna Hardwick). This is how the most recent season came to a conclusion. Later, Bloom makes the decision that it is time to learn more about her past. So, leaving Alfea behind, she embarks on a perilous adventure into a strange land.

Season 3: Will there be one?

The third season of the show may or may not be renewed by Netflix, depending on how well the new episodes do during their initial month of availability.

However, the cast seems optimistic as Paulina Chávez, who plays the earth fairy Flora, in a roundtable with RadioTimes.com, said, “We want to leave them wanting more, which I think we did.” Even Abigail Cowen, who plays fire fairy Bloom, added, “We just hope for a season 3.”

According to the Decider, “the showrunners clearly feel confident in a Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 greenlight.” The publication also added that if Netflix were to make the next season, it would take another 18 months to hit the Netflix screens, which is until late 2023 or early 2024.

