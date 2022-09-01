There is “much more to Princess Diana’s death case” and it was “not an accident”

According to a lawyer, Princess Diana’s death is still a mystery and most definitely was not an accident.

Diana’s death, according to Michael Mansfield, is by no means a “case closed,” and an additional investigation into it has to be launched.

The notion that it is solely and simply a traffic accident is incorrect, he said. I wish to refute that. In the end, the truth does surface, but someone has to be actively looking for it for that to happen.

“I do believe that by no means is this a ‘case closed.

Long-term, much more will emerge from this case, and it will appear someplace.

If you ask them what the jury’s decision was on the April 2008 inquiry verdict, they either don’t know or assume it was an accident, Mr. Mansfield continued. Accident, however, was not the ruling. The police and others would prefer to be known for doing that.

One attentive cop tracked every paparazzi member present outside the Ritz and who might have followed the Mercedes into the tunnel using photographs, and he was able to prove at the inquests that none of them were within reach.

“That is an extremely crucial point. The coroner accepted these submissions and the paparazzi were removed from this option. This was changed to read “following cars.”

Based on two factors—the driver of the Mercedes and the drivers of the “following vehicles”—the jury found that the death was unlawful and not the result of an accident.

If this was a staged accident as the Princess herself had suggested, there are still unanswered questions. I’m hoping someone can fix it. Inside the tunnel, other automobiles were present.

