“There is not much acting in Don’t Worry Darling”, says Harry Styles

Harry Styles plays Jack in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

He admitted to the press that the movie has “not much acting”.

Styles: “It’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own”.

On Monday, September 5, Harry Styles attended the global premiere of his upcoming movie, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival. He afterward admitted to the press that the movie has “not much acting.”

One of the most eagerly awaited events of a festival filled with celebrities was Styles’ arrival on the Lido, where Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere Monday night, according to an international news agency.

Styles plays Jack, a mystery Victory Project employee who lives in an experimental town with a mid-century feel and is overseen by Chris Pine’s charismatic cult leader.

Alice, who is portrayed by Florence Pugh as Jack’s wife, is provided with every comfort possible in exchange for her silence. She quickly begins to notice gaps in the veneer, though.

“I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there,” Styles said, adding, “There wasn’t too much acting.”

