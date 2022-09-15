Advertisement
This is how the Royal family benefits UK's economy

This is how the Royal family benefits UK’s economy

Articles
This is how the Royal family benefits UK’s economy

This is how the Royal family benefits UK’s economy

The British royal family brings in millions of pounds in tourists to the country according to the Independent.

According to a report by Independent citing Statista, the royal estate’s revenue from ticket sales in the UK increased in 2019–20 compared to the previous year. The article also stated that the revenue from ticket sales peaked at around £49.9 million in 2019–20.

How much money does the royal family bring through tourism?

According to the Independent, the house of Windsor contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the British economy. Between April 2021 and March 2022, Windsor Castle and Frogmore House had about 426,000 paying visitors.

The UK receives a sizable portion of its tourism earnings from royal tourist locations like Buckingham Palace, the Royal Mews, Clarence House, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Queen’s Gallery.

What are the other avenues for the generation of tourism revenue?

The royal collection and the estate of the crown serve as the royal family’s primary sources of tourism income. According to the Independent, the royal collection’s gift store sales brought in £19,983,646 in a single year. The report also stated that a record 3,285,000 visitors visited the official residences, bringing in almost £49,859,000.

