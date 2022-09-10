This is why Ranbir Kapoor kept Brahmastra shoot confidential

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has finally arrived in theatres.

The movie’s premise dates back more than ten years, but shooting only recently began.

Ranbir revealed that he used to conceal the fact that he was filming this film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie Brahmastra has been getting a lot of attention. The movie’s premise dates back more than ten years, but shooting only recently began. Five years later, the movie is finally in theatres for viewers to see and enjoy after numerous challenges and delays. In connection with that, a few days ago, Ranbir disclosed that he previously used to conceal the fact that he was filming Brahmastra because it had been so long. He continued by saying that no one would comprehend what it required to produce a movie like Brahmastra.

In a press conference held on Wednesday in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that there was a moment when he started concealing the fact that he was filming for Brahmastra and instead claimed to be working on two other movies. The actor provided an explanation for this by stating that “Nobody really understood what it takes to make a film like this because nobody had really done this, especially in the people that we know.”

He further added that working with Ayan has been ‘instrumental’ He said, “Going forward, you can’t tell. We are just artists. The kind of opportunities that come to you, you have to choose from that. But having said that, I want to go back to what I said first. That it’s really been an honour and privilege to be part of this movie and more so to really interact with a filmmaker like Ayan. He is really instrumental in my growth as an actor at least.”

Ranbir also remembered the moment in 2008 when Ayan visited him to tell him the story of Wake Up Sid. He claimed that the narrative took the director five hours to complete. He could tell how passionate he was about telling a narrative, Ranbir continued.

