Thor: Love and Thunder: Matt Damon breaks silence on role

Matt Damon breaks silence on role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The cast of the Taika Waititi-produced film includes Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, and Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.

Damon stated that they intended to “one-up the thing accomplished last time”

The cast of the Taika Waititi-produced film includes Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Korg.

Waititi made a point of bringing back some of his distinguishing qualities in Love and Thunder. He also helmed Thor: Ragnarok, the third instalment in the Thor trilogy. The cameo appearances of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in Ragnarok were one aspect of the film that generated discussion among fans. They portrayed Actor Thor and Actor Loki in a theatre production on Asgard, reenacting the events.

In Love and Thunder, the two performers made a triumphant comeback to the MCU, reprising their roles as amusing theatre actors. This time, Melissa McCarthy, who played the actress Hela, joined them as the group staged the fall of Asgard during Ragnarok.

The actors have had a chance to reflect on their cameos now that the movie has been made available on Disney+, and it appears that all three really liked their time on set.

A new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled debuted on Disney+ at the same time as Thor: Love and Thunder’s release. This particular program featured behind-the-scenes movie footage, exclusive cast and crew interviews, and more.

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth provided commentary for the video about revisiting their roles as actors playing Loki and Thor, respectively, and about how much fun they had doing the theatrical adaptation of Ragnarok.

In a brief mention of their involvement in Ragnarok, Damon stated that they intended to “one-up the thing (they) accomplished last time” and added that it was “really, really enjoyable” to revisit those characters.



