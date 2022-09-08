Thor: Love and Thunder now streaming on Disney Plus.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring our favourite Asgardian, is now accessible on the streaming platform Disney Plus. This is the most recent Marvel film, which was released in theatres in July 2022, but if you weren’t fortunate enough to see it, Disney Plus has you covered.

That’s right, folks, moviegoers with a streaming service subscription can now watch the most recent entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the convenience of their own homes!

This Marvel movie is directed by Taika Waititi and features our favourite Asgardian character embarking on a brand-new journey.

In order to battle Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who, as you might have guessed from his name, aims to exterminate all gods, even those from Asgard, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor emerges from retirement.

We at The Digital Fix were huge fans of the movie and think it is one of the must-sees of Marvel Phase 4 even though it received mixed reviews from reviewers overall, maintaining a low but respectable 65% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing this.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a “difficult act to follow for the Marvel gods of tomorrow,” we noted in our four-star review, adding that Taika Waititi “just delivered Thor one hell of an encore, and his biggest hit all at once.”

What are you still holding out for? Renew your Disney Plus memberships today and begin streaming!

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney Plus provides a large selection of high-quality entertainment, including all of the most recent Marvel series and Star Wars films. For more Godly material, here is our guide to the Thor 5 release date.

