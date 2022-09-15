Thousands paid tribute to Queen Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

Line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II will temporarily be closed

Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace in London for the final time.

Her body is placed in west Minster hall for the public visit to pay respect.

Local visitors to pay her tribute on 19 September, before her burial in George VI memorial chapel.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II had to leave Buckingham Palace in London for the final time, and her final funeral activities were taking place in the Palace. Her body was placed in West Minster Hall for the public to pay respect to the Queen, according to state media.

Locals can pay their respects until Monday, September 19th.

Queen Elizabeth II is to be laid to rest at its final destination in the George VI memorial chapel. Before that, her final ceremonies are going on in Westminister Hall.

In the final activities of Queen Elizabeth II, more than 500 leaders across the globe are invited including US president Joe Biden, Japan’s king presidents of Turkey and France.

Meanwhile, the royal families of Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Monaco have accepted invitations to attend the burial. Australia, New Zealand, and Canada’s Prime Ministers also accepted the invitation.

According to the reports, security in London has been tightened with police and the state army handling the basic statistics of security. On the other hand, banks are supposed to mark off the funeral day on September 19 as King Charles III advised.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William, Harry reunites at Queen Elizabeth II funeral Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side while holding hands...